Flowers Will Bloom In Tohoku

Domo-kun and Charo meet a strange girl in the hustle and bustle Tokyo. Since "that day", she has not gone back home. When Charo gives the girl a wreath of Gerbera plants, she accidentally sneezes. A burst of magic came out of the Gerbera, and a flower train emerges from the middle of a flower garden. As the three board the flower train, it starts moving toward the girl's hometown. However, what awaits them is a ferocious storm! Animated short to support the reconstruction of areas hit by the 2011 Great Eastern Japan Earthquake.