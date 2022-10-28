Not Available

Singing and listening is the media that you connect with people. FLOWS is a single channel video installation in which the artist Jenny Marketou explores human voice and singing as the esthetics for social action which transcends identity, place, cultural value, labor, politics and memory. Although a non speaker of Spanish while living in Palenque de San Basilio, San Juan, and the urban periphery of Cartagena in Colombia the artist was able to film FLOWS which reveals an astonishing creative cultural force through the spontaneous and baring voices of legendary black women singers of Afro Colombian Diaspora whose voices and lyrics are crafted our of their everyday life, signatures of their history, their rituals, and an expression of protest against the destruction of their identity and global assimilation.