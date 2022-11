Not Available

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Álvarez, billed as "The One", was a boxing light middleweight championship superfight. The bout was held on September 14, 2013, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Showtime PPV. Mayweather received $41.5 million for this fight before taking into account pay-per-view sales.