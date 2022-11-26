Not Available

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Carlos Manuel Baldomir

    Floyd's uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather, was not able to train him for this fight or work his corner. Roger was serving six months in jail for a battery conviction and was under suspension by Nevada officials for setting off a brawl during Floyd's fight against Zab Judah seven months earlier. Longtime assistant trainer and adviser Leonard Ellerbe took over in the corner. Mayweather was a 4-1 favorite. Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported: "The fight was not competitive for a single moment as Mayweather overwhelmed the plodding Baldomir with his speed." Rafael scored the fight 120-108 in favor of Mayweather.

