Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Marcos Maidana I

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Marcos Maidana, billed as "The Moment", was a boxing welterweight championship fight. The bout was held on May 3, 2014, in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on Showtime PPV. The fight was won by Mayweather Jr. in a highly contested 12-round fight via majority decision. Judge Michael Pernick scored the fight 114–114, a draw. Judge Dave Moretti had it 116–112, and Burt A. Clements scored it 117–111. The two fought again later that year in Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Marcos Maidana II.
