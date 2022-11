Not Available

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Victor Ortiz, billed as Star Power, was a championship fight for Ortiz's WBC Welterweight title. The bout was held on September 17, 2011, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada and televised via HBO PPV. As a part of a split-site doubleheader, the broadcast also featured the Saul Alvarez vs. Alfonso Gomez Light Middleweight championship bout taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.