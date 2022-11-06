Not Available

For most women, “fluchkes” (a Yiddish word referring to flabby underarms) are something to “kvetch” about. For the group of female seniors, between the ages of 72 and 82, creating and preparing for a dance performance, fluchkes are just another badge of honour in a life lived to the fullest. Comfortable in front of the camera, each of these women speaks candidly about aging, sex, and relationships. Director Ofer Inov follows this group of energetic women through a year of rehearsals—through moments of hardships and self-doubt as well as moments of camaraderie, inner-strength and success.