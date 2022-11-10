Not Available

An actresses audition for a Zombie Flick goes horribly wrong when she falls into the hands of two deranged males, who disagree on how to make a snuff!!. Julie always dreamed of being an actress, so when an audition finally comes around for a new horror feature The Orgasmic Dead, she can't believe her luck. What she doesn't know is that the filmmakers have other ideas about her 15 minutes of fame. Upon finding herself in a strange situation, Julie is struck in the head only to awaken tied to a chair and ready to become the subject of a snuff film. As the filmmakers become competitive with each other, and tensions further boil, Julie becomes prey to a vulgar, deranged and twisted journey. Fluid Boy is snuff like you've NEVER seen it before - weird, offensive, vomit inducing humiliation on an unprecedented