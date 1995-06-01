1995

Fluke

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 1995

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Workaholic Thomas Johnson dies in an auto accident and comes back to life as a dog. Remembering some of who he was, he returns to his wife and son to protect them from the man who caused his accident. But, as time goes by, he remembers more of his life, and realizes he wasn't such a good husband and father.

Cast

Matthew ModineThomas P. Johnson / Voice of Fluke
Nancy TravisCarol Johnson
Eric StoltzJeff Newman
Max PomerancBrian Johnson
Ron PerlmanSylvester
Jon PolitoBoss

View Full Cast >

Images