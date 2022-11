Not Available

Fluorescerend Bloed is the bleak story of Henk Johan Kwackel, a misunderstood and neglected young musician who leaves his hometown in the country to - followed by a camera crew - seek his recognition and success in the big city. Once he arrives there, his life and career does not get started because of his introverted character. Henk Johan sinks deeper in his mental swamp. Disillusioned he returns to his home base.