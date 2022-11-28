Flutter Echoes And Notes Concerning Nature

Not Available

In the past Indonesia used to be ruled by mighty Kingdoms that relied on farming and fishing. Those days are over. The amount of farmers diminishes by 100.000 people every year. This film is about two sets of different people who have the same goal. One isabout a female sound recordist who is working on a documentary about hidden pyramids in the Java countryside and in her spare time she is recording sounds of nature. The other is a group of people who are Guerrilla Gardeners, Urban Farmers, who try to bring back a piece of nature into the concrete jungle of Jakarta.