Not Available

FLY FISHING is full of surprises. We love hunky box cover man Mike Grant. This fly-guy knows how to put it to Matthew Green. Maxime Cannon goes boom for Rik Jammer. Cute Latin guys Sebastian Rio and Josh Carter spice it up with a hot fuck. Bad boy Nick Piston ass-assaults Danny Lopez. There's good tongue and finger action before Nick pistons him. New plaything Jason Longh picked an appropriate stage name. And he buries his Jason-bone in T.R. Driver's anxious man-hole. There's not a lot of fishing in this movie, but there sure are a lot of rods.