Not Available

Jasmine Jae is a pretty girl who plays ugly games - starting with clueless airline CEO Marcus London. After bankrupting his airline, Jasmine plans to flee the country. Until she runs into bankrupted investor and old flame Nacho Vidal, who demands a return on his investment. To pay back Nacho and Marcus, and save her life, Jasmine devises a new scheme...but this time, she's met her match Nicolette Shea, who has grand plans of her own...