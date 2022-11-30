Fly! Mr. Kafka

Not Available

When Ada was young, he was a man of the school and the legendary leader of the Scout regiment. But with the squeeze of life, marriage and childbirth, and business trips, he unknowingly became a Kafka who was stuck in the future and stuck in the future. Facing the low tide of his career and the heavy pressure of the second child, he lost the opportunity to dream again. Suddenly, Ada remembered the appointment he had made with his first love in high school. He regretted that he missed the appointment, so Ada embarked on a journey of pioneering a midlife crisis. The film won the Silver Award at the China-Korea Film Festival.