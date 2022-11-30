Flyaway Country

Not Available

About the geographical point of reference of personal happiness. The film's characters are American men and Russian women who are looking for love in a foreign, far-off country unknown to them. What makes American men go to the other side of the world for the woman of their dreams? What happens in modern Russia if thousands of women turn to international marriage agencies every year in search of women's happiness? Do Russian women expect love from a marriage with a foreigner? A plane flying along the route can return to the base airfield until the so-called "return point"is passed. As soon as it is over, the return journey is closed, because there is not enough fuel. Why, after living in America, Russians want to return to their Homeland, and at what point they realize that this is impossible, that the point of Return is passed...