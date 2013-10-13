2013

Flying Colors Live in Europe

October 13th, 2013

2013 live release from this supergroup consisting of Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), Dave LaRue (Joe Satriani) Neal Morse (Spock s Beard), Casey McPherson (Alpha Rev), and Steve Morse (Deep Purple). Flying Colors launched in 2012 following a formation that began with a simple idea: virtuoso musicians and a pop singer joining together to make new-fashioned music the old fashioned way. Refreshing, classic, old and new, the recordings are saturated with the many styles, tones and hues of the players who in becoming a band delivered a unique fusion of vintage craftsmanship and contemporary music. Live In Europe captures the quintet in Tilberg, Holland performing at 013 on September 20, 2012.

