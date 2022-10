Not Available

Virtuoso prog/pop/rock band with (former) members of Deep Purple, Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs, Avenged Sevenfold, Dixie Dregs, Spock’s Beard, Alpha Rev & Transatlantic •Second Flight is shot with 24 cameras during the Second Nature Tour 2014; the album Second Nature charted in Top-10 positions around the world. •All video, including the 4K Ultra-HD version, was mastered by Cinnafilm using their Dark Energy technology (IMAX) for stunning visuals.