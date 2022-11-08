Flying Giants

Not Available

Korean Baseball team < Lotte Giants > have 30 years history as same as Korean Baseball History. In this time, < Lotte Giants > made their fans weep and smile. However after 2000 year, < Lotte Giants > fell into a slump and span round a low ranking teams. But in 2008 year, < Lotte Giants > rebound from despair and mark 4th grade. < Lotte Giants > start 2009 season with big hope to get 1st grade. However their dream soon gets into troubles. < Lotte Giants >’ main players are wounded and their conditions fall. In the opening part of season, < Lotte Giants > fans are downhearted by their team. But they ? players and also fans - never give up. From the lowest rank, they start up the engine to win the season. Will < Lotte Giants > fans and players’ dream come true at the end?