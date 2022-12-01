Flying in the Sky

Not Available

During Korean War Chinese Air Force fought against the American pilots who claimed to be the world's king of the air. Zhang Lei (Cao Huichu), who comes from a poor farming family, is determined to kill the enemy and serve his country after graduating from aviation school. After arriving at the front line, both the division commander (played by Wang Runshen) and the team leader were satisfied with his test flight results, but the proud Zhang Lei did not want to be a wingman and thinks he is useless. His pride and conceit made him pay the price. With the help of leaders and comrades, he gradually got out of complacency. In the next air battle, he used his actions to correct his mistakes and actively helped the lead plane complete aerial tactical coordination and shoot down the enemy plane. After his own plane was injured and on fire, he was still able to cover his comrades and crash the injured plane into the enemy plane