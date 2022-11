Not Available

Heckel and Jeckle decide it is too much trouble and time-consuming, not to mention wear-and-tear on their wings, to fly south for the winter, so they will pose as orphans and find some kindly old grandmother to take care of them when the snow flies. They do. But the kindly old grandmother turns out to be a disguised-wolf who has an appetite for magpie soup. This is not at all what they had in mind.