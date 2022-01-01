Flying Superkids Flies with Us

Not Available

Originally from a small Danish provincial gymnastics club, the "Flying Superkids" are internationally known today; They have toured the world several times with their children's acrobatics and music show. On October 4th, 2009 the unique show ensemble is visiting the Kesselhaus to deliver a spectacular performance under the motto "Flieg mit Uns (Flies with Us)", in which up to two dozen children take the stage. With a breathtaking mixture of dance, music, humor and artistry, the children's stars not only captivate their peers, but also offer an unforgettable experience for young and old