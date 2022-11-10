Not Available

Flying Swords of Dragon Gate

  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Beijing Liangzi Group

Flying Swords of Dragon Gate picks up three years after the infamous Dragon Inn was burnt down in the desert when its innkeeper Jade vanished. A new gang of marauders had taken over - innkeepers by day and treasure hunters by night. The inn is the rumoured location of a lost city buried under the desert, and its hidden treasure would only be revealed by a gigantic storm every 60 years. The gang used the inn as a front to locate the lost treasure.

Cast

Zhou XunJade
Chen KunYu Hua Tian
Kwai Lun-MeiTribal Princess
Li Yu-ChunGu Shaotang
Fan Siu-WongMa Jinliang
Mavis FanSu Huirong

