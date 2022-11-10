Flying Swords of Dragon Gate picks up three years after the infamous Dragon Inn was burnt down in the desert when its innkeeper Jade vanished. A new gang of marauders had taken over - innkeepers by day and treasure hunters by night. The inn is the rumoured location of a lost city buried under the desert, and its hidden treasure would only be revealed by a gigantic storm every 60 years. The gang used the inn as a front to locate the lost treasure.
|Zhou Xun
|Jade
|Chen Kun
|Yu Hua Tian
|Kwai Lun-Mei
|Tribal Princess
|Li Yu-Chun
|Gu Shaotang
|Fan Siu-Wong
|Ma Jinliang
|Mavis Fan
|Su Huirong
