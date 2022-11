Not Available

Tatarka Fleur 72. She spent her life helping others: healed people on the island of Sviyazhsk. Now Fleur is alone: the husband is dead, and the children and grandchildren parted. Once a year, the pension routine, consisting of walks in long-studied places, is violated. For a couple of weeks in the summer, the family brings chaos to Fleur’s measured life, temporarily drowning out loneliness.