FM - Indiscreet 25 Live

In March 2012 we all briefly went back in time to 1986 for a series of sold-out shows to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our début album INDISCREET. For the first time ever we played Indiscreet live in its entirety at shows which were unashamed nostalgia-fests. It gives us great pleasure to now bring you the DVD - INDISCREET 25 LIVE. Filmed live at Manchester Academy 2 and London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on 9th and 10th March 2012, this DVD also features a documentary section in which we reflect on Indiscreet's place in FM history. INDISCREET 25 LIVE is released via Riff City Records 01 April 2013 in PAL Region Free (0) format. Full tracklisting: That Girl Other Side Of Midnight Love Lies Dying I Belong To The Night American Girls Hotwired Face To Face Frozen Heart Heart Of The Matter Dangerous BONUS FOOTAGE: INDISCREET DOCUMENTARY