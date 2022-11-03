FMW: The Enforcer

Not Available

From rookie mat-wrestler to international superstar, Masato Tanaka has proven he can crush all who stand in his way. He single-handedly took on Kanemura and the ultra-hardcore wrestling faction W*ING and finally took down WWF superstar Mike "Gladiator" Awesome in a history-making feud that spanned two continents and two promotions. Struggling to reach the top-rung of the FMW, Tanaka finally left when it seemed he would only ever achieve second best. But when a war-weary FMW needs a new wrestler to rise-up and lead the promotion, Tanaka returns with his new devastating move--the Diamond Dust. Tanaka embodies the violence of the FMW. From the blood he's shed, to the scars that mark his conquests, he's weathered all storms only to come back stronger. Destroying everyone in his way, he's shown he has the number of everyone in the FMW, and why he is The Enforcer.