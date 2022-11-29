Not Available

The love of 34-year-old Dora's life, has broken up with her-or worse: he has remarried. Her only joy, the pastry shop she owns, also appears to be lost. She makes up her mind to get both her ex-boyfriend and her pastry shop back, even if it means she has to lie. Along the way, she meets other families, as well as her ex-boyfriend's new wife. These meetings make her realise the love she is clinging onto has no real basis. Dora stops living in a state of romantic self-pity, puts an end to the lying and opens up to the possibility of a new real relationship.