Fobia Malam Pertama

The movie tells the tale of Asyraf and Zaty. Zaty is afraid to fall in love as she believes that because of a dark curse on her family when she falls in love and gets married she will die after giving birth to her first child. Asyraf on the other hand is a playboy who has returned from his studies in Indonesia and has been told by his father that he will need to get married to a virgin as it is family tradition. Asyraf is then enrolled into the same college as Zaty and thus begins a comedy of epic proportions as our two love birds have to deal with a scorned ex, a bomoh, over bearing in laws and how Zaty tries to save herself from getting pregnant on the first night!