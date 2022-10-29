Not Available

Fobia Malam Pertama

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The movie tells the tale of Asyraf and Zaty. Zaty is afraid to fall in love as she believes that because of a dark curse on her family when she falls in love and gets married she will die after giving birth to her first child. Asyraf on the other hand is a playboy who has returned from his studies in Indonesia and has been told by his father that he will need to get married to a virgin as it is family tradition. Asyraf is then enrolled into the same college as Zaty and thus begins a comedy of epic proportions as our two love birds have to deal with a scorned ex, a bomoh, over bearing in laws and how Zaty tries to save herself from getting pregnant on the first night!

Cast

