Not Available

Focus On Infinity is a cinematic journey to the places, people and machines that are involved in exploring the origin of our cosmos and of our existence. It is a very personal and intuitive investigation into the roots and boundaries of our imagination dominated by sensual perception. Not unlike an adventure, the film dares to voyage into the unknown, to the structures of our intellectual capacity and drive to explore. It focuses on the restlessness that characterizes the natural sciences, which drives research with increasing technological advancement and financial resources, and underpins the never-ending human ambition to fully understand our world.