“Born slave” is the first film ever made about the slavery in Mauritania. The swedish filmmakers succeeded in entering Mauritania “as tourists” and secretly filming the slavery. Mauritania is the only country in the world where a slave class still exists. Humans are owned by a slave master and are forced to work without any compensation. The children are separated from their mothers at the age of one and are brought up as slaves. The film is screened throughout the world. For example in South Africa in Cape Town and Johannesburg, at several universities, schools and different Township communities. “Born slave” caused commotion when it was screened in Washington, USA. Agents from the Mauritanian embassy showed up and after some disturbance, security personel had to turn away the embassy agents. Amnesty International use the film in their activity.