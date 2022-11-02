Fog Over Frisco

Bette Davis and Margaret Lindsay portray stepsisters from a society family in this atmospheric tale of crime and punishment in the City by the Bay. One sister is amiable, upright, eager to uphold the family name. The other is volatile, risk-taking, a moth hovering too close to the flame of high-living lowlifes who launder stolen bonds. Care to guess which actress plays her?
|Donald Woods
|Tony Sterling
|Margaret Lindsay
|Valkyr Bradford
|Lyle Talbot
|Spencer Carlton
|Hugh Herbert
|Izzy
|Arthur Byron
|Bradford
|Robert Barrat
|Thorne
