1934

Fog Over Frisco

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 1934

Studio

First National Pictures

Bette Davis and Margaret Lindsay portray stepsisters from a society family in this atmospheric tale of crime and punishment in the City by the Bay. One sister is amiable, upright, eager to uphold the family name. The other is volatile, risk-taking, a moth hovering too close to the flame of high-living lowlifes who launder stolen bonds. Care to guess which actress plays her?

Cast

Donald WoodsTony Sterling
Margaret LindsayValkyr Bradford
Lyle TalbotSpencer Carlton
Hugh HerbertIzzy
Arthur ByronBradford
Robert BarratThorne

Images