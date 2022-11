Not Available

Known for delivering blues-infused rock with an American soul, the British band Foghat topped 1970s charts with classic hits such as "Slow Ride," "Stone Blue," "Sweet Home Chicago" and "I Just Want to Make Love to You." This 1999 performance, filmed live during front man Dave Peverett's final tour before his premature death in 2000, also includes rare interviews with band members and backstage footage.