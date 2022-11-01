Foghat: Two Centuries of Boogie

Not Available

A trouper till the end, the late Lonesome Dave Peverett went out like a true bluesman, with guitar in hand, touring with his beloved band, Foghat. This DVD documents one of the last performances of the legendary original Foghat line up of Dave, Rod Price, Roger Earl, and Tony Stevens that toured almost constantly through the 1970s and 1980s, ripping through all their signature hits like "I Just Want to Make Love to You," "Slow Ride," and "Fool For the City." Amazingly, even as a century ended and another began, the band's and especially Dave's passion for the music never waned and the concert captured on tape is as fitting a tribute as any to the enduring Foghat legacy.