Fokak Meny

The film revolves around a university student Walid (Ahmed Azmi) and his dream, which seeks to achieve to attend the Academy of Arts, but that his father (Hassan Hosni) who works for the diplomatic corps insisted on traveling abroad to complete his studies in the field of politics, economy Vtaatard dreams with the insistence of his father, he resorts Walid to exploit servers minimum and running their home in the academy graduation project as the lead role in his play ... and, following review of events between the dream and the desire of the son the father.