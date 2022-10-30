Folie à Deux - Madness Made of Two

Not Available

Folie a Deux is a quintessentially English tale with a universal message. Prophetic and surprisingly humorous, the narrative is driven by a tenacious single mother of seven, who risks bankruptcy and homelessness to fulfill a dream. Shot over five years and set in the oldest house in England. This film is an intimate portrayal of a large bohemian family with all the ups and downs of daily life, an intriguing insight into England's history, and future. This is a nail-biting journey through the economic crash and life's biggest gamble. This is not a story of the conspicuous consumerism of billionaires; rather this is the human cost of the banking crisis.