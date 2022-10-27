Not Available

Folies Bergère

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Avenue B Productions

Long married 50-somethings Brigitte and Xavier are prize cattle breeders in regional France. Life is good, but the departure of their children from home has thrown Brigitte’s world into flux, as she finds herself locked into routine. She keeps hoping for something else, something more. A party held by students on the adjoining property accelerates this latent crisis and Brigitte impulsively sets off for Paris under the guise of a doctor’s appointment. The city immediately invigorates her, and when she meets a charming Danish gentleman, she impulsively allows herself to be flattered by his attentions…

Cast

Isabelle HuppertBrigitte Lecanu
Jean-Pierre DarroussinXavier Lecanu
Michael NyqvistJesper
Pio MarmaïStan
Audrey DanaLaurette
Anaïs DemoustierMarion

