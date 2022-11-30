Not Available

Folil, "root" in mapunzungun, is an invitation to question the relationship of humanity with nature; the way we think about it and inhabit it. Two young Mapuche people from the communities of Pukura and Traitraico, in southern Chile, face the difficulty of protecting the forest in order to continue collecting wild mushrooms, their food and medicine. The territory itself and the affected Mapuche communities are making the world aware of their problems, where the language of nature faces the paradoxes of development.