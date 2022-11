Not Available

Our second foray into the fantastic world of Torbjørn Egners stories, will take you to Cardamom Town, where you will meet Aunt Sophia, little Camomilla and Police Inspector Bastian, who never wants to arrest anyone. But on the outskirts of town live the three robbers Casper, Jasper and Jonathan. This will be a fun, energetic, music-laden and colorful animation film for all ages.