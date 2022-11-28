Folk Rock - Rock Legends

Not Available

Tracklisting: 1. Fairpoint Convention - Matty Groves/Dirty Linen 2. Steeleye Span - Black Jack Davy 3. Mostly Autumn - Prints In The Stone 4. Lindisfarne - Lady Eleanor 5. Karnataka - Heaven Can Wait 6. Fairport Convention - Now Be Thankful 7. The Strawbs - Ringing Down The Years 8. Pentangle - Willy O'Windsbury 9. Mostly Autumn - Shinding 10. Karnataka - Delicate Flame Of Desire 11. Steeleye Span - Thomas The Rhymer 12. The Strawbs - Lay Down 13. Pentangle - People On The Highway 14. Lindisfarne - Meet Me On The Corner 15. Steeleye Span - Cam Ye O'er Frae France 16. Fairport Convention - Meet On The Ledge