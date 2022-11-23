Follow Friday The Film

Not Available

A documentary about the strangers we trust to help us make day-to-day decisions. What is it about online reviews and recommendations that encourages us to trust the opinions of someone we've never met? How many degrees of separation before we start to doubt the credibility of these people? And, if we met these people in real life, would we even like them? The film will follow Erin on an 11,000-mile 42-day journey across the United States, meeting and interviewing 140 of the strangers she listens to every day on Twitter.