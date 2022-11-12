Not Available

The corners of the globe are dotted with legendary mountain bike destinations, and the search for the next great freeride location has been well documented. Yet for Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen, the great unknown includes their own backyard. During Follow the Fraser, the three BC residents join together to journey north through their own province, following the largest river in western Canada north through their respective hometowns and into a mountain range that beckons with red slopes and the promise of steep big mountain riding. The only guides they have are a few photos from Google Earth, a trusty Geo Tracker and a shared passion for freeriding. Over the course of the next four weeks, the crew revisits old favourites and new ranges all while camping and navigating the back roads of British Columbia. Brought to you by Absolute Cinema, Red Bull Media House, LEDLenser and MEC, and shot on location throughout British Columbia.