Follow the Sun

1951

In Fort Worth, Texas, Ben Hogan (Glenn Ford) works as a golf caddy to help support his family. He romances and marries Valerie Fox (Anne Baxter), then with her support, decides to become a professional golfer. At first, Hogan has little success, but he gradually improves. Meanwhile, the Hogans become friends with Chuck Williams (Dennis O'Keefe), a popular fellow pro. After serving in the military for World War II, Hogan returns to golfing and eventually becomes a top player. However, he has acquired an image of a robotic, cold competitor. After winning a tournament (beating Williams), Hogan is very seriously injured in a car accident. Doctors hold out little hope for him walking, let alone golfing again. During his convalescence, Hogan is amazed to by the outpouring of regard from his fans. Through sheer determination, he recovers and goes on to become one of the great golfers of his time.