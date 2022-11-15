Not Available

For nearly a decade, Hickshow has witnessed and captured some of the best sledding in the industry. The past season was our best one yet, and it shows! FollowCam 7 takes you to the most amazing locations and captures the essence of snowmobiling. Riders from across North America come together in the beautiful B.C. backcountry to ride deep powder, monster mountains, and enjoy the amazing views. And of course, Hickshow Productions was there to capture it all. Now you can experience extreme backcountry sledding, Hickshow style!