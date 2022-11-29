Not Available

In just three years, TitanMen's co-branded Folsom leather/fetish line has racked up numerous awards, singlehandedly bringing high-quality fetish content into the mainstream. The studio looks to continue the amazing streak with Folsom Flesh, where artistic yet extreme action unfolds before the colorful backdrop of a dark and demented stage. Watch as eight of the industry's hottest men--led by TitanMen exclusives Tony Buff, Eduardo, Dean Flynn, Rick van Sant and newcomer Will Parker-- suck, fuck, spit, spank, piss and fist their way through a leather-filled fetish fantasy that will get under your skin.