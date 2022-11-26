Not Available

Elevating hardcore fetish to both a new level of intensity and artistry, Folsom Prison is another entry in the highly-acclaimed series of co-branded Folsom films. TitanMan Tony Buff plays the corrupt corrections officer running everything on the inside of one of the most notorious prisons in the country. At over three hours with six scenes and fourteen of the hottest men including TitanMen Alex Baresi, Tony Buff, Damien Crosse, Chad Manning, Rick van Sant, and Diesel Washington, Folsom Prison is nothing short of a fetish movie event.