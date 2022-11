Not Available

Twelve-year-old Koen's day, and with it his childhood, comes undone when he waits in vain one Saturday morning for his parents to take him to ice hockey practice. He wanders through the strangely empty house in his full hockey gear, bored. In order to kill time he jumps on his parents' bed and tries to scare his distraught older sister. Something seems to be amiss, but the precocious boy can't fathom what.