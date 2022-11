Not Available

2009 collection from Dave Grohl and the Foos including two brand new tracks, 'Wheels' and 'Word Forward', both recorded with producer Butch Vig (who also produced Grohl's former band, Nirvana!). This excellent collection features some of the finest melodic Rock released in the last 15 years including 'The Pretender', 'All My Life', 'Learn To Fly', 'Best of You', 'Times Like These', 'My Hero', 'Everlong', and many more.