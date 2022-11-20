Foo Fighters - Invictus Games Closing Ceremony

Not Available

CLOSING CONCERT The Jaguar Land Rover Invictus Games Closing Concert will take place on Sunday 14 September at the South lawn of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. This star-studded event will mark the conclusion of the Invictus Games presented by Jaguar Land Rover. With a special headlining performance by Foo Fighters, the concert will also feature sets from Kaiser Chiefs, Ellie Goulding, Ryan Adams, The Vamps, Rizzle Kicks, James Blunt, Diversity and Military Wives Choirs. The 26,000 capacity space will utilise the famous back-drop of the Stadium and The ArcelorMittal Orbit to feature some of the world’s greatest acts, which also includes the medal presentations for the inspirational winning competitors. With doors opening at 2:30pm and the show starting at 4:20pm, the multi-artist event will have highlights broadcast by the BBC.