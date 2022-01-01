Foo Fighters: iTunes Festival

Not Available

iTunes Festival Roundhouse, London July 11, 2011 156.19 Minutes Tracks 01. Bridge Burning 02. Rope 03. The Pretender 04. My Hero 05. Learn to Fly 06. White Limo 07. Arlandria 08. Breakout 09. Cold Day in the Sun 10. Long Road to Ruin 11. Stacked Actors 12. Walk 13. Dear Rosemary 14. Monkey Wrench 15. Let It Die 16. These Days 17. Generator 18. Shake Your Blood * 19. Best of You 20. Skin and Bones ** 21. All My Life Encore: 22. Wheels 23. Times Like These 24. Young Man Blues 25. Miss The Misery 26. Tie Your Mother Down *** 27. Everlong * with Lemmy Kilmister ** infamous incident *** Queen cover with Queen members