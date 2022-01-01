Foo Fighters - Live in the Park

Not Available

The Foo Fighter's incredible headlining performance at the 2011 T in The Park Festival is now available on DVD, exclusively at DVDRare.com! This DVD contains every second of their lengthy set at the legendary Scottish music festival in high video and audio quality! Main Stage Balado Station, Scotland July 10, 2011 Setlist: Bridge Burning Rope The Pretender My Hero Learn to Fly White Limo Arlandria Breakout Long Road to Ruin Cold Day in the Sun Stacked Actors Walk Monkey Wrench Let It Die These Days Best of You All My Life Wheels Times Like These Young Man Blues This is a Call Everlong