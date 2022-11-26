Foo Fighters - Live Performance from Studio 606

Not Available

In a one-time only event commemorating their 15 years as a band and their first ever Greatest Hits compilation, Foo Fighters will perform an exclusive live over the internet concert from the band's own 606 studio complex this Friday October 30th at 7pm (PT) / 10pm (ET). In what will essentially be their only U.S. concert appearance in support of Greatest Hits, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett will bang out a career-spanning set webcast over both Facebook and Livestream, while allowing fans to comment, make requests and otherwise interact with the band in real time via Facebook and Twitter.